Devotional cover: Living a celestial life

Doug Thompson, an IT business officer, began his address by drawing attention to the pandemic. COVID-19 is still among us and affecting everyday life. He touched on the different ways we may be feeling tested: mentally, physically, and spiritually.

“Today I will share some thoughts about living a celestial life,” Thompson said. “A life which we should all strive for. A life which, if lived as the Lord has commanded, will bring to each of us eternal joy and happiness in the presence of our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Thompson continued to discuss the great responsibility and challenge it is to follow all of the commandments. He said our greatest test today is living in a telestial world while striving to live a celestial life.

“If we could just see the heavens for a moment and behold the unspeakable glory that awaits those who have been valiant in the testimony of Jesus, it might be easier to do what the Lord asks of us,” Thompson said.

During the devotional, Thompson went over eight different areas students can focus on to live a more celestial life. While he admitted these aren’t earth-shattering concepts, they are essential and repetition of them can enlighten us. He shared the following areas to focus on:

— Discern between right and wrong.

— Attend church meetings.

— Listen to counsel of prophets and apostles.

— Avoid evil and all of its appearances.

— Make and keep sacred covenants.

— Guard against spiritual apathy.

— Do hard things.

“Do not rationalize or compromise your values,” Thompson said. “When you do, you fall into Satan’s power.”

Thompson left us with one last insight.

“Remember, as good as we plan, life might take us in a different direction,” Thompson said. “Life will not always offer you an easy path. Keep spiritual apathy out of your life and do not become complacent in the gospel.”

Thompson’s devotional can be found on the BYU-Idaho website.