Devotional Cover: Principles to remember

On Feb. 9, Paul Robert, the associate dean of the Department of Sociology and Social Work, shared five “true principles of life” to remember when faced with life’s messiness. He wove in stories of his and his family’s life to illustrate his various points throughout his devotional address.

Principle 1: Remember hope in Christ

Robert began by reminding students that the Savior promised to overcome the world and all sin. Robert encouraged those listening to remember and rely on this promise when life gets tricky and they feel hopeless.

“This is where hope comes in as we deal with this messy life,” Robert said. “When we fail, which we all do, and we come to Christ in sincerity, He says, ‘I’ve taken care of that. Try again without the burden of guilt and sin. Give me your anger, your despair and your pain, and try again with a happy, hopeful heart.‘“

Principle 2: Remember who you are

Robert tied in his devotional discussion board question while he discussed his second principle. He asked students, “What does Christ think of you?” He answered this question with a mix of scripture and his own language.

“You are not a burden to Christ,” Robert said. “You are his jewels. He rejoices over you, He delights to honor and bless you. You are His.”

Principle 3: Don’t do it alone

Robert said people aren’t required to go through life alone. He implored students to seek help from others when they meet challenges in life.

“If you are ever feeling alone, it’s time to let others help,” Robert said. “If you ever believe you must solve a problem before addressing it with others, it’s time to include others.”

Principle 4: Serve others

Robert shared about his demanding job as a social worker and how he balanced it with his demanding calling as a member of the bishopric. In his experience, service lightened the heaviness of his daily life. He asked those listening to his devotional to dedicate time to service.

“Serving others in the midst of our own problems and insecurities is a path to peace and inspiration,” Robert said.

Principle 5: Holding hands helps

Robert shared a story of a time he went hiking with his 8-year-old son, James. Throughout the hike, his son would occasionally reach up and take his hand. His brothers eventually began to tease him for this and asked why he did it. James responded simply –– he said it helped him go faster. When Robert held his son’s hand, he could guide and steady him.

Roberts explained that when students trust in the Lord, He can guide and steady them.

“This is what that looks like,” Robert said. “‘Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.'”