Devotional: Faith and patience in God’s timing

Sister Linda Draper, university communication strategy coordinator, spoke in devotional regarding God’s timing for his children.

She talked about the challenges and blessings that may come with waiting.

“Most of us will personally know the anxiety and uncertainty of waiting for the Lord’s direction or the fulfillment of promised blessings,” Draper said.

Draper talked about her experience regarding waiting to meet her fiancé and his children; Draper and her fiancé are getting married in August.

“It was the Lord’s time for the arrivals of some long-awaited blessings,” Draper said. “Waiting upon the Lord has filled my life with abundance.”

She also talked about her time as a missionary in the Texas Fort Worth Mission.

“Oh, what a soul-saving purpose,” Draper said. “I not only found my life, but I found my belonging as well.”

She spoke of how serving others helped during the process of waiting and helped her become who she is now.

She shared the scripture Matthew 10:39: “He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.”

Using this scripture, Draper explained how service for another and focusing on the Lord’s work helps a person find the patience needed to wait and find the answer needed.

Draper said that although she has had to wait many times in her life, she has seen many blessings from it and testified that God and Jesus Christ know, help and build up those waiting for blessings to come.

Find her full devotional address on the BYU-I website along with information about upcoming devotionals and devotional lunches.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.