Devotional: Finding the revelation

Elder Jack N. Gerard spoke about avoiding deceptions and following revelation in his address “Abide the day” at the Tuesday devotional.

Gerard started his talk by showing videos of President Henry J. Eyring water skiing. He explained that it was a deepfake video, which is the ability to take someone’s image or voice and make it appear to do or say something that the person did not.

“However, deepfake technology has taken us to an entirely different level of deception,” Gerard said.

He stated that without a professional eye, many cannot detect what is reality or fake.

He explained that we live in a technological world that can deceive our senses and create alternate realities. These advances can benefit us in multiple ways, but also can prevent us from detecting what is right from what is wrong.

Gerard gave an example from the Prophet Joseph Smith’s childhood. The religious excitement in Smith’s community made it difficult for people to figure out for themselves what was true. The Lord promised the Prophet that those who seek the truth will “abide the day.”

Gerard invited those listening to follow the Prophet’s example and learn how to receive revelation in order to prevent deception.

“Our challenge to abide the day and avoid deceit will not always be as direct as a deepfake, but may come in subtle ways that we are hardly aware of,” Gerard said.

Gerard said he avoids the deceptions of the world by asking himself questions as he studies, such as “How does it apply to me?” and “What must I do to repent, to change, to become more like our Savior, Jesus Christ?”



He questioned if people listen to Church leaders too simply and miss the real purpose of their address. For example, he explained that many people inferred President Russell M. Nelson’s task to fast from social media “as if it were a simple act of discipline and the denial was the sole purpose of the fast.”

He explained that fasting from social media was a way for people to identify the areas that needed improvement in their technology use and change it.

Gerard stated that if we listen to the power of the Holy Ghost, we will receive the truth of all things.

“We must strengthen our ability to hear the word of the Lord through His prophets and personal revelation,” Gerard said.

Gerard expressed that we can align our thoughts with the Prophet through the power of the Holy Ghost.

“As we receive revelation line upon line, precept upon precept, we learn to trust the Lord and gain confidence in our ability to hear His voice,” Gerard said.

He told a story of when he counseled with President Dallin H. Oaks, and Gerard felt impressed to share an experience with him. President Oaks smiled at him and walked behind his desk to show him a thick file on the topic Gerard had shared.

“Isn’t it great we are both listening to the same spirit?” President Oaks said.

For the full address, visit the devotional webpage.