DEVOTIONAL: Gaining strength in humility

As the final notes of the musical number faded and the stage lights dimmed, a figure stepped slowly toward the podium. Eyes focused on the speaker and the audience quickly realized it was not the announced speaker, Todd Blanchard, but a student.

The devotional on Feb. 25 captured students’ attention with a unique opening. Todd Blanchard, accounting faculty member and assigned devotional speaker for the week, invited Breanna Wharton, a junior studying accounting, to share her experience with growing in humility.

“I thought it was pretty cool that they had the student share before the main speaker,” said Martell Ackerman a junior studying communication. “I don’t know what the thought process behind that was, but it makes you feel more a part of things.”

Wharton explained how her husband’s testimony helped her learn to rely on the Lord after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. After sharing her experience, she invited students to seek revelation in order to gain greater humility.

“I am happy that I am now able to agree with my husband in his testimony,” Wharton said in the devotional. “I too cannot make it in this world without the help of my Savior.”

This precursor to Blanchard’s main remarks helped him build off of Wharton’s comments and encourage students to seek humility by receiving direction from heaven.

“We are all blessed with agency to chart the course of our lives, but we should always keep in mind that the Lord knows what is best for us and it is best to seek His guidance and do what He asks us to do,” Blanchard said.

As he shared the examples of Mary, the rich young man, Christ’s apostles and Moroni from the scriptures, he highlighted how God can turn weaknesses into strengths. He explained that in many cases, people need to look at their own weaknesses before judging others.

“We seem to be much better at recognizing weaknesses and character flaws in others than we are in ourselves,” Blanchard said. “I am suggesting a better thing to do is to first ask ourselves and the Lord, ‘Is it I?'”

He believes contention in families, marriage, work and school would decrease if we chose to humble ourselves and ask how we can change rather than expecting others to change.

“I really liked when he talked about changing and how he related that to being humble,” said Ana Baldan a sophomore studying biology. “We have to think about the Savior — in how we can change to be better and be humble to listen to Him and do what He wants us to do, not what we want to do.”

Matthew Scoresby, a sophomore studying business management marketing, felt one of his key takeaways from Blanchard’s address was an increased need to listen to the Lord.

“One thing that’s significant is that sometimes we want to rely on ourselves; we want to be safe,” Scoresby said. “Sometimes when we rely on the Lord it can feel scary at times because doing things like paying your tithing when you don’t have money, going to church when you don’t have time or doing homework, can be hard but in the end, when we rely on the Lord, we are always in a better spot.”

Blanchard closed his address with a short video showing a child who snuck onstage before a piano performance and began to pluck on the keys. The audience watched as the experienced pianist came up behind the boy and finished the piece with him.

“The Lord is anxious to help us,” Blanchard said. “If we will humble ourselves to listen for His guidance and then ‘don’t stop; keep playing’, He will magnify our efforts and bless our lives. I testify that the Savior can magnify our humble efforts just like the master pianist did with this small boy.”

Blanchard’s full remarks and information on future devotionals can be found on the devotional webpage.