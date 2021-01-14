Devotional: Good Samaritans, the Teton Dam and the pandemic

Intertwining stories of good samaritans, the Teton Dam, and events of the pandemic, President Henry J. Eyring illustrated the need for charity on BYU-Idaho’s campus during the first devotional of the Winter 2021 semester.

BYU-I preordered the devotional and began the meeting with an invocation and a prerecorded rendition of “Lord, I Would Follow Thee” by the Women’s Glee choir.

Kelly Eyring spoke first. She expressed her goals for the upcoming year, including trying strength training and becoming spiritually fit. She discussed the importance of having a “why” for your goals.

“I love our Savior Jesus Christ and want to be physically and spiritually fit to serve Him,” said Kelly Eyring. “That is my ‘why.’ What is yours?”

President Eyring transitioned to his message by speaking of fall 2020 . The semester ended with one-third of the number of Coronavirus cases BYU-I reached at its peak. He expressed gratitude for students and faculty striving to keep each other safe and healthy. He then encouraged the community to remain on high alert during the pandemic.

He continued his message by addressing the discussion board topic of the Good Samaritan. He shared stories of students’ service to each other during time spent in quarantine. Students volunteered to deliver food to the sick with only a muffled “thank you” as a reward. He likened it to the original bible story.

“The Good Samaritan risked harm while giving his all,” President Eyring said. “And there was nothing in it for him but the satisfaction of sacrificing and serving.”

Another event President Eyring witnessed that resulted in great service was the flooding of the Teton Dam in 1976. From his bishop at the time, he learned placing blame remains less important than getting to work. He tied this knowledge to the pandemic.

“My personal plan is to do the simple things within my control,” President Eyring said. “For me, that means wearing a protective mask when I leave the house, even outside. I’m also going to be more generous in judging others’ decisions and actions. And I’ll refrain from speculating or seeking to assign blame to others.”

He asked students to use this semester to increase charity and serve others as the Good Samaritan did.

“Working together, we can strengthen and carry one another,” President Eyring said. “We can be generous, courageous Good Samaritans, looking back with gratitude and satisfaction in work well done.”

Students can watch the devotional on the BYU-I website.