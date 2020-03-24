DEVOTIONAL: Having faith in your struggles

Brenda Reeser, the associate director of operations for Student Financial Aid, will address students via livestream on March 24. Her devotional address will focus on helping students use their faith during hard times.

Reeser’s talk titled But If Not was inspired by the Old Testament story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. When faced with the choice of worshipping a false idol or death these men chose to not succumb to what they knew was wrong, hoping God would save them, but if not, they would still hold fast to their beliefs.

As classes and devotional are currently conducted remotely, Reeser has faith that even without a live audience, she will still be able to reach the few that need to hear her message.

“I just hope students take the opportunity out of their days where things are going to go online to plug into devotional,” Reeser said.

Reeser believes that devotional will help students to better manage the chaos the school changes are causing.

As a native Idahoan, growing up just outside of Rexburg, she attended BYU-I; setting an example for two out of her four children currently attending the university. After completing her bachelor’s degree, she received a master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University.

Students can prepare by joining together on the devotional discussion boards and by watching the devotional promo put out by the university. Devotional will be held at the normal time of 11:30 a.m. on March 23 and can be streamed on the university webpage.