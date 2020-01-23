DEVOTIONAL: Keep pedaling, keep trying

Craig Forbush, the university mechanical operations manager, spoke to BYU-Idaho students regarding the plan of salvation and how one chooses Christ in this life during his devotional address on Jan. 21.

“We all chose Christ and His plan in the pre-earth life, and my prayer today is that we may all choose Him again in this life,” Forbush said.

Forbush grew up on a small farm in Parker, Idaho, just north of Rexburg. He began working at Ricks College 30 years ago and continues to work in the Mechanical and Plumbing department. He became the mechanical operations manager for the university 10 years ago.

“This plan is something that should motivate us to continue on the covenant path towards eternal life,” Forbush said.

In his address, Forbush described an experience he had as a teen attending a youth conference at BYU. While at this conference, a group of his friends rented tandem bicycles to ride around campus. Forbush and his bike mate worked together to successfully ride the tandem bicycle, with Forbush in front and his friend pedaling behind him.

“After a while, I felt as though things were getting really hard… I became tired and wondered why my legs were giving out,” Forbush said. “I then turned around and noticed that my friend had put his feet up on the stationary handlebars and was just enjoying the ride. This really annoyed me and all I wanted to do was to kick him off because he was dead weight. He wasn’t even trying.”

Forbush related this to our journey here on Earth.

“God just wants us all to pedal,” Forbush said. “He wants us to try our best in all that we do and not just put our feet up and relax… so that we can learn all that we can while we are here in mortality. He has created this earth so that we could have this experience.”

The plan of salvation, also referred to as the “plan of redemption” in the Book of Mormon, enables repentance and redemption for all of God’s children because of Jesus Christ.

Forbush referenced the book “Believing Christ” by Stephen E. Robinson which says, “Above all else, God wants our hearts. Imperfect performance can be corrected, sins can be remitted, mistakes can be erased—but God can do nothing with an unwilling and rebellious heart until it repents. Weakness can be saved; rebellion cannot.”

Overcoming weakness is possible through Jesus Christ. Forbush expressed that one measurable way to step toward Christ is partaking of the sacrament weekly. He encouraged students to meet with their bishops today if there is something they need to clear up.

“I testify that if you will come to the sacrament table each week with a determination to improve, willing to pedal, then you can be forgiven and you are directly fixed on the covenant path back to Him,” Forbush said. “Heavenly Father loves all of his children and he wants us all to return to his presence.”

His full remarks can be found on the BYU-Idaho devotionals page.