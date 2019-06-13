DEVOTIONAL: Learning to feel Heavenly Father’s love for you

Arnold Thiebaud, marketing and channel data manager, focused his comments at Tuesdays devotional on students recognizing that Heavenly Father loves them.

“Yes, it may seem cheesy, but it’s true; you are loved,” Thiebaud said.

He continued to explain the love that we can feel through Heavenly Father by organizing his address into four categories: love for us, listen to and obey him, love for others and repentance.

These categories all connected to help students understand how students can feel Heavenly Father’s love.

Photo by Megan Chatterley| Scroll Photo

Thiebaud encouraged students to understand God’s love for us by sharing an experience he had while riding a horse. He shared how a spirited horse ended up throwing him off, but he was prompted to move his body in a certain way so that he somersaulted to the ground with minor injuries.

Thiebaud then invited students to remember experiences in their lives when they have similarly felt the Lord’s love for them.

He explained that students can also feel God’s love by learning to listen and obey God. He shared that it can be hard but students can learn to have confidence in the Savior.

Sharing the experience that Peter had with walking on water also contributed to his point.

“Like Peter, we all struggle at times to look up but we need to keep walking with faith,” Thiebaud said.

Another point he made was that students should focus on loving and serving others both here at BYU-Idaho and throughout the world.

“I loved devotional today,” said Kate Keller, a sophomore studying apparel design. “I loved what he said about strengthening and supporting people who are going through the repentance process and how that’s one of the ways we can show love. When you think about serving people, a lot of times it’s about raking their leaves, making them cookies, supporting them through hard things or strengthening them; I want to try to be better in that and be close to my friends so that I can support them through their trials.”

Thiebaud encouraged students to do the things that everyone can do: reading the scriptures, studying Come Follow Me, praying and attending the temple. He shared his testimony that these things would help students feel the love of God.

“Jesus Christ is our advocate with the Father and has suffered all things; He truly loves you and desires you to come to Him,” said Thiebaud.

Students can find his full address on the BYU-I website along with information about upcoming devotionals and devotional lunches.