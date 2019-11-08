Devotional: Let the Holy Spirit guide

Garth Miller, the physical sciences and engineering associate dean, spoke in Tuesday’s devotional about letting the Holy Spirit guide our lives.

When Miller was younger, he went on a five-day float trip down the Salmon River in the mountains of central Idaho at a high adventure camp.

Before the float trip started, the boys needed to prepare by passing a swim check and packing gear into waterproof bags.

During this process, their guide taught them what to do if difficult or dangerous situations occurred.

“Our company consisted of approximately a half dozen rafts,” Miller said. “As such, the guide could not be in each of the rafts. That made it all the more critical that we listen carefully to his instructions.”

The guide reminded Miller and the boys what they needed to do if the raft capsized or if they were washed out of the raft.

40 years later, Miller explained he found many gospel parallels that relate to the rafting trip. Through the influence of the Holy Ghost, he was able to learn lessons that helped guide him.

“The Holy Ghost fills many important roles in our lives,” Miller said. “The Holy Ghost can bring things to our remembrance and warn us of danger.”

Miller interrupted his rafting story to ask students to think about why they need inspiration in their personal lives.

As he continued the story, he shared that the waters were at record highs that year, which caused some rapids to be more challenging.

“The guide gave us great instructions and warnings, but the execution was up to us,” Miller said. “By following the guide’s instructions, we were able to safely navigate our way through dozens and dozens of rapids.”

When the five boys came upon a challenging rapid, they tried to meet it head-on. The raft capsized, and the boys were submerged in dangerous waters. The tide kept pushing the boys underneath the water until their life jackets helped them float toward the surface.

While struggling to keep his head up, Miller explained that he slowly navigated through the white water tide. He remembered his guide’s instructions and applied them as he and the others made it safely back to their raft.

“If we are to have any hope of sifting through the myriad of voices and the philosophies of men that attack truth, we must learn to receive revelation,” Miller said, quoting President Russell M. Nelson.

Miller explained that each one of us can receive revelation if we increase our ability to be guided by the Holy Ghost and follow some practical principles.

He used teachings from Richard G. Scott to expand on crucial principles to receive inspiration. These teachings included learning to eliminate anger or defensiveness, being cautious with humor, speaking cautiously and quietly, following good health practices and carefully recording impressions.

Miller explained receiving inspiration for personal lives can be difficult, but searching for answers with the help of the Holy Spirit can help find answers.

“He will also help guide us through life’s white water rapids and even when we get thrown out of the raft,” Miller said. “He will lead us safely to shore and help us get back in the raft so we can continue on our journey.”