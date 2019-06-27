Devotional: Looking to better one’s self

Max Checketts, former BYU-Idaho academic vice president and future temple president, spoke at the most recent devotional.

Checketts’s key focus for devotional was on maturity and becoming a better person.

“It is very important that we are always looking for ways to improve,” Checketts said. “Progress is the source of happiness.”

Checketts continued by sharing a story about a Cherokee grandfather speaking with his grandson about the battles within a person. He compared it to two wolves fighting.

The first wolf is “envy, jealousy, self-pity and lies” and the other wolf is “peace, love, joy, hope, benevolence and generosity.” In the story, the grandson asked which wolf wins to which the grandfather replied, “The one you feed.”

Checketts explained the importance of looking for ways to improve ourselves and following the Savior.

“Growth only comes when we serve others,” Checketts said.

He continued to focus on how maturity and growth also need service along with them.

“I believe a pathway out of childishness is getting past your own desires and beginning to live to meet the needs of others,” Checketts said.

He shared a self-assessment scale and invited the audience to take it to test their level of maturity.

The scale included these point options: 1 — Never; 2 — Sometimes; and 3 — Mostly Always. The one showing the most spiritual maturity in the following questions was Option 3:

1. Able to keep long-term commitments.

2. Possess a spirit of humility.

3. Expresses gratitude consistently.

4. Decisions are based on character not feelings.

5. Unshaken by flattery or criticism.

6. Knows how to prioritize others before themselves.

7. Seeks wisdom before acting.

8. Knows that success comes as a result of work.

Checketts finished his devotional speech with his testimony.

“From the experiences from my life, I have been able to experience growth,” Checketts said. “I promise you that such experiences will be yours if you look to God and follow his will.”

You can listen to Max Checketts’s devotional address through the university website.