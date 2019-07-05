Learning how our choices matter at devotional

Ken Jackson, BYU-Idaho financial aid director, shared experiences from his life to encourage students to keep making hard decisions.

“When faced with spiritual dangers, we have a choice to make to either to stay or to climb,” Jackson said.

He invited students to learn to recognize the power that can come from Christ when we make the gospel a focus in our lives.

He shared multiple experiences that he had when there have been challenges that needed to be overcome.

One experience was during his college basketball career when he and his team were facing an undefeated team. They lost the first game against them, but they were determined and hopeful. The second game played against that team, Jackson’s team won.

He described it as a hard challenge, and he was excited to have overcome what they felt was a great obstacle at the time.

Jackson feels each student has had experiences or moments in their life that have helped them to feel accomplished. He feels when students focus on the gospel and rely on the Lord, they can receive spiritual power to help them overcome difficult times.

One of his main points was that individuals need to choose not to give up.

“There is a power to overcome that we can gain by making good decisions,” Jackson said. “We all know what the right choices are, but why is it sometimes so hard?”

He answered this question by sharing a story about his horse, Red, that he had while growing up on his family’s ranch in Colorado.

Red got stuck in the mud while crossing a river in the canyon and slowly gave up fighting to get out. Jackson was almost resigned but chose to not give up and realized that Red was the only one with the strength to get out of the situation.

Jackson said that after prayer, time and effort, he was finally able to encourage and pull the reins hard enough for Red to choose to get out of the mud on his own. He used this example to share that students can choose to rely on the Lord and to keep working through difficult situations.

“I enjoyed the story with the horse that got stuck in the canyon, and I thought that it was a powerful example of how even when we feel stuck and helpless and alone that we can still get out of it with Christ’s help,” said Matt Richins, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies.

Jackson ended his address by encouraging students to continue to focus on their decisions and life choices. He invited students to seek out and understand the Lord’s will and direction for them as individuals.

The full address can be found on the BYU-Idaho website.