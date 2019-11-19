Devotional Preview: A foundation to guide your path

Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Quorum of the Seventy will address students of BYU-Idaho on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

In Elder Stanfill’s devo promo video, he said he will discuss “being on the covenant path, making choices now that will ensure that we can stay on the covenant path and listening to our Heavenly Father as He directs us.”

Elder Stanfill received a bachelor’s in agricultural economics from Brigham Young University in 1981, which he used to manage his family’s ranch. As a pilot, he flies for business and pleasure.

Elder Stanfill has served in many church callings. Some of them include the roles of bishop, counselor in a stake presidency, stake president and a full-time missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. He has been a member of the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy for over 4 years.

Students are invited to respond to the following questions posted on the devotional discussion board:

1. How do you establish a deep foundation to guide you on your path?

2. The storms are increasing. Are you being tossed in the wind?

3. Why is it important to choose your path in life now?

