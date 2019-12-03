Devotional Preview: Adjusting to God’s will

Brian Merrill, a humanities and philosophy professor, will address BYU-Idaho students during devotional on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd and discuss how to adjust one’s will to God’s will.

Part of the talk, Merrill said, will be about “trying to live the life that God wants us to have, be the people God wants us to be, but also, be the people that we want to be.”

Merrill believes the world holds self-determination as the highest form of human expression and that the world sees liberty as the freedom to do anything, to follow one’s own desires and will.

“I think that’s an illusion,” Merrill said. “I think that real freedom is found in the enabling power of Christ’s atonement which frees us from ourselves and from those illusions we tend to create.”

Merrill mentioned he sometimes finds himself creating illusions about what he wants to be and what he wants to do. But for Merrill, the highest expression of humanity is divinity. Becoming like God is the fullest expression of what it means to be human.

“God guides us and designs our lives to be better than what we could’ve done ourselves,” Merrill said.

In preparation for devotional, Merrill challenges students to “start today to act on God’s will” and asks students to ponder the following question:

“What things in life do you need to give up to align your will with God’s will?”

Students can share answers and insights in this week’s devotional discussion board and can attend a luncheon with Merrill after devotional. Luncheon tickets are available for $3.