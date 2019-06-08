Devotional preview: A chance to meet Arnold Thiebaud

On Tuesday at the BYU-Idaho Center, Arnold Thiebaud, the marketing and channel data manager for the University Communication Department at BYU-Idaho, will be speaking to the students.

He will focus most of his comments on understanding how Heavenly Father loves us. He asked students and staff members to participate by reading Luke 15, which includes the stories of the prodigal son and the lost sheep.

After reading, Thiebaud encourages all to engage on the devotional discussion board by answering these questions:

What thoughts did you have after reading the chapter?

What are some other examples in the scriptures, General Conference or in your own life that can help us see how Heavenly Father loves us?

How can you remember this in your daily life?

Thiebaud grew up in Valley Center, Kansas, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Brigham Young University. He served a mission in the Toronto Canada East Mission and is currently serving in the bishopric of his homeward.

He has worked in the BYU-I University Communication Department for the past seven years and has also been a PathwayConnect online instructor.

Join Thiebaud at 12:45 p.m. in the Manwaring Center Ballroom before devotional for a hot buffet and a Q&A session. Tickets are $3 and are available online on the school’s webpage for devotional.