Devotional preview: Be of good cheer

Sister Cristina B. Franco, Second Counselor in the Primary General Presidency will virtually address BYU-Idaho students on March 9.

Sister Franco grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her husband was serving as mission president over the Argentina Resistencia Mission when she accepted her call to serve in the Primary General Presidency in 2017.

Sister Franco will focus her message on curating optimism in difficult circumstances. This week she posed a question to BYU-I students through the devotional discussion board:

“What does the Savior’s admonition to ‘be of good cheer’ mean to you? What helps you remain cheerful, optimistic, or hopeful despite life’s challenges?”

Over thirty students contributed to the discussion board the day it opened. They shared a myriad of explanations as to what good cheer means to them.

“It means trusting Him,” wrote Bridget Mattson, a student on the discussion board. “He followed this admonition with the reason that He has ‘overcome the world’. What a blessing it is to recognize that we can be of good cheer in knowing that the pain and trouble of life have been overcome by Jesus Christ and we can have hope and joy as we trust Him and access the peace He offers.”

Other students focused on the second question. They shared personal stories and small ways they remain optimistic during hard times.

“This has certainly been a time when my cheerfulness has been challenged and I have felt very discouraged,” wrote Verona Johnson on the discussion board. “The things that help me and lift me up are little things. A sincere compliment or word of appreciation from someone, sunshine, a beautiful song, something that makes me laugh, feeling the spirit, and seeing God’s hand in my life. Knowing He is aware of me and there for me to rely upon gives me hope to soldier on.”

Students can prepare for this week’s devotional by commenting on the discussion board and pondering what “being of good cheer” means to them. They can listen to Sister Franco’s address on the BYU-I’s devotional page.