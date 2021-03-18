Devotional preview: Blessings through obedience

Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Cindy L. Schmutz, will give their devotional address on Tuesday, March 23.

Elder Schmutz was called as a General Authority Seventy in April 2016. He also served as president of the Philippines Cebu Mission with his wife. They were married in 1978 and now have five children and 18 grandchildren.

Elder Schmutz’s address, “Great shall be their reward,” will discuss God’s love and the blessings that come from keeping His commandments.

In her address, “Remembering our baptismal covenants,” Sister Schmutz will review the covenants made at baptism and introduce ways to better incorporate those covenants into students’ daily lives.

On the BYU-Idaho discussion board, Elder and Sister Schmutz asked, “How is it helpful for you to know that ‘wickedness never was happiness?'”

Students pondered that question and posted their responses.

“The principle of ‘wickedness never was happiness’ teaches me that giving in to our carnal natures will not bring us closer to God,” said Karen Elder, a student on the discussion board. “Our ultimate happiness relies upon us drawing closer to the Lord. We hope to return to live with Christ, and if we follow paths of wickedness, we will not be worthy to be in His presence. For eternal happiness, we need to work towards becoming like Christ.”

On the discussion board, Elder and Sister Schmutz also asked, “Do we live in the day Nephi described when many will say: ‘Eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we die; and it shall be well with us?’ What is the fallacy in this statement?”

Bridget Mattson, a student on the discussion board, posted her response to this question.

“This world is in an eat, drink, and be merry mindset,” said Mattson. “We have become a disposable society without thinking about long term effects or recognizing repercussions for actions. When we are so focused on ‘individual truth’ or a person’s discovery of their ‘true self,’ we can be blinded to the true purpose of life and the real source of identity and worth.”

The Schmutz’s full address will be available on BYU-I’s devotional page on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.