DEVOTIONAL PREVIEW: Dieter F. Uchtdorf to address BYU-Idaho

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and his wife Harriet Uchtdorf will speak to BYU-Idaho students on March 1 at 5 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center. This will replace the usual Tuesday morning devotional.

Elder Uchtdorf was born in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia. At the age of seven, his family joined the church in Zwickau, Germany. He studied engineering and served for seven years as a fighter pilot in the German Air Force, after which he worked for Lufthansa German Airlines as a pilot.

In the October 2004 general conference, Elder Uchtdorf was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In this week’s devotional discussion board, Elder Uchtdorf encourages students to ponder a common question Latter-day Saints are asked: “Why would you belong to an organization that has so many rules? Why would you choose to limit your freedom in that way?”

He invites students to share their answers to that question.

“There’s nothing that’s going to keep me from going to the Uchtdorf devotional,” said Meg Lackey, a freshman studying sociology.

During Elder Uchtdorf’s last devotional at BYU-Idaho on March 13, 2001, he encouraged students to seek out spiritual things and cultivate their testimony. He gave several “see” statements to help students through the trials of this earthly life. Those statements included:

· See who you are.

· See your supernal roots.

· See the purpose of your being.

· See your potential.

· See the divine role of the Savior and His Atonement.

· See and follow the living prophet.

· See your marvelous and exciting future.

Paige Holgate, a freshman majoring in general studies, plans to prepare for devotional by reading other talks given by Elder Uchtdorf.

To prepare for Elder Uchtdorf’s devotional, students can take part in the devotional discussion board.