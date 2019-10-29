Devotional Preview: Elder Jack N. Gerard

Elder Jack N. Gerard of the Seventy will speak at devotional on Oct. 29 in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Elder Gerard was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on March 31, 2018. Before that, he served as a member of the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy from 2010 to 2016.

Elder Gerard is a graduate of George Washington University, where he received his undergraduate degree in political science and juris doctor degree. In his professional career, he’s served as president and CEO of various business entities.

To prepare for his devotional talk, Elder Gerard has asked students to ponder the following question: “In discerning truth from error, is seeing really believing?” Those who wish to share their thoughts can post on the devotional discussion board.

To watch Elder Gerard’s short devotional promo and purchase tickets for the devotional luncheon, visit the BYU-Idaho Devotionals page.