Devotional preview: Elder Soares will address BYU-I students on Sunday

Elder Ulisses Soares, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Rosana Soares, will address BYU-Idaho students on Sunday at 6 p.m. in replace of devotional on Tuesday.

The devotional will be livestreamed from Salt Lake City and made available to BYU-I students on the website.

Elder Soares will speak on finding the Savior in our life. Students are encouraged to prepare for the devotional by pondering the questions, “How have you felt the Savior’s arms around you as you have experienced trials in your life? What counsel and hope would you offer to others who are in the midst of a challenge of their own?”

In the devotional discussion board, many students have already reflected on their personal experiences in preparation.

“I have always been blessed with people around me, to listen and to comfort me,” wrote Briar Rose Fogleman, a student on the discussion board. “This, I believe, is one of the ways that the Savior has put his arms around me during dark times. It hasn’t always been family. It has been neighborhood children that I would babysit, instructors and professors, coaches, friends, teammates, but also family.”

Christie Christiansen, another student on the discussion board, shared a message of hope to other students who may feel alone.

“To those of you who are struggling — don’t give up, hold on,” wrote Christiansen. “Cry out to the Lord and allow others into your life. They are there following promptings to reach out and to serve. Don’t turn them away and don’t be ashamed. We are all here to uplift and serve. Trust the Lord and his timing. Surround yourself with light and uplifting things.”

