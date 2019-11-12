Devotional Preview: Get ready to go ‘all in’

Doug Conway, IT software engineering director, challenges BYU-Idaho students to be actively engaged in their academic and spiritual growth on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. in his devotional address.

Conway wants students to learn what it means to be committed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by defining what it means to be “all in.”

“It so important for students to be ‘all in,'” Conway said. “You’re here at BYU-Idaho, which is a great opportunity to be ‘all in’ academically. You can get much more out of your experience here; you can learn more, and it will all be deeper.”

Conway emphasizes the importance of being committed both educationally and spiritually.

“You have the spiritual environment to learn from as well,” Conway said. “You can be ‘all in’ by participating in every spiritual opportunity. For example, you have a temple just a short distance away from here.”

Conway said he drew inspiration for his talk by listening to a podcast by LDS Living magazine that shares the stories of members of the church who choose to be “all in” regardless of their circumstances.

“Those stories apply to so many things in our lives,” Conway expressed. “We can be so distracted in life. As we become ‘all in,’ we will have the inspiration we need to do our jobs here at BYU-Idaho.”

He asks students to prepare for the devotional with a challenge to define what being “all in” means to them.

“Examine your lives. Think about what you can improve on,” Conway said. “Come with one change you can make to be more committed to the gospel of Jesus Christ. Then, come with the Spirit so you can learn more ways to be ‘all in’ at devotional.”

Those attending devotional can watch in the I-Center Auditorium or watch the livestream on the devotional website. The social media hashtag #BYUIdevo allows students to post their experiences.

Students can also attend a luncheon with Brother Conway after the devotional. Luncheon tickets are available for $3 on the ticket website.