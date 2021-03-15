Devotional preview: God’s infinite love

William Lewis, IT application systems engineer, will deliver Tuesday’s devotional on God’s infinite love.

Lewis grew up on a dairy farm in Rigby, Idaho. He met his wife while riding his motorcycle and they were married in 1982 in the Idaho Falls temple. Together they have six children and 13 grandchildren.

His talk titled “His Infinite Love” expresses ways to feel and show Christ-like love.

In this week’s discussion board, Lewis asked BYU-Idaho students, “How do you feel God’s love — his ‘infinite love’? How can you show Christ-like love?”

As students prepared for the upcoming devotional, they pondered this question.

“I feel God’s love as I help my family and read the scriptures to draw near closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ,” wrote Valeria Cumes, a student on the discussion board. “To show Christ-like love, we must seek it, pray for it, and follow the example of the Savior in our thoughts, words, and actions.”

Students shared a variety of ways they feel the Savior’s love.

“I feel God’s love in so many ways and in so many places,” said Ixchelle Waite, a student on the discussion board. “I feel His love when I kneel and pray. I feel His love when I am reading my scriptures. I feel His love when I am in Nature. I feel His love when I am in the temple and when I watch General Conference. I feel His love through my husband and kids. I feel his love every day.”

Students are encouraged to reflect on Christ’s love and what it means to them leading up to the devotional.

Lewis’ full talk will be available on BYU-I’s devotional page on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.