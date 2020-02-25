Devotional Preview: Guided by God

Todd Blanchard, an accounting faculty member, will speak to students in Tuesday’s devotional at 11:30 a.m. on the topic of humility.

Blanchard spent his childhood on a ranch in Chester, Idaho. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from BYU and struggled to decide whether to obtain further education or enter the workforce. Although he had hoped to start working right away, Blanchard believed the Lord had a different plan for him. He received his master’s degree in accounting, also at BYU, enabling him to teach at BYU-Idaho for the last 20 years.

“My life and the life of my family have been greatly blessed because we humbly followed what the Lord wanted us to do,” Blanchard said on the devotional message board.

He believes humility can strengthen relationships, both with others and God, and help people to make decisions that surpass current understanding if an adequate effort is put in.

“I try to find out what God wants me to do and follow through on it,” Blanchard said. “I’ve said a lot of prayers, asked for a lot of help{{,}} and learned from my experiences.”

Students can prepare for devotional by participating in the discussion board. Students can also purchase tickets for the devotional luncheon, $2 for a cold lunch or $3 for a hot lunch buffet.