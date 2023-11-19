Tony Carpenter, BYU-Idaho’s creative services manager, will address the topic of mortality at Tuesday’s Devotional.

To help students prepare for Devotional, Carpenter posted this on the Devotional Discussion Board: Please share examples of how professors or fellow students have shown Christlike love to you during your time at BYU-Idaho. How have these instances helped you in your life?

“As I correspond with instructors and fellow students I am blessed by the kindness and respect that I am treated with,” commented Barbara Pixton. “I am grateful that I do feel safe participating without fear of backlash or ridicule.”

Another student shared similar sentiments.

“It is very nice to feel surrounded by angels who are willing to cheer me up encourage and uplift me spiritually,” commented Virginia Perez. “Especially the gospel insights I get in all my courses, give me inspiration, perspective and reasons to keep going.”

Devotional will be at the BYU-Idaho Center on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., or it can be listened to on the BYU-I website.

Every week students can participate in the Devotional Discussion Board to prepare for Devotional.