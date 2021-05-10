Devotional preview: ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth me’

Sahar Qumsiyeh, a mathematics professor at BYU-Idaho, will be speaking at devotional on Tuesday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The devotional will be based on Qumsiyeh’s testimony of the Savior and his ability to strengthen those who stand in need.

“I have taught many students that doubt their ability, especially when it comes to math,” Qumsiyeh wrote in an email interview. “They let their weaknesses hinder their progress. Throughout my life, I have seen the hand of the Lord uplift me and help me do things that I could have never done on my own. I know the Savior can empower us and give us strength to do hard things. I wanted our students especially to realize that they can accomplish much when the Lord is on their side.”

Qumsiyeh is originally from Jerusalem, Israel. She was raised in a town called Beit Sahour near Bethlehem. She served a mission in London, England, and has served in many other callings in the church, including Relief Society president, Primary president, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher.

Qumsiyeh earned a bachelor’s degree from Bethlehem University in mathematics, a master’s degree from BYU and a doctorate from the Middle East Technical University in Turkey, both in statistics.

She invites students at BYU-Idaho to learn about the Savior.

“Study His teachings and learn how to tap into His power. He can give you strength beyond your own. He can bring light and hope into your life,” Qumsiyeh said.

Students can prepare for and watch the devotional online.