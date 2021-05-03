Devotional preview: “Living a Celestial Life”

Doug Thompson was born in Palo Alto, CA but raised in Rexburg, ID. He left for a few years then he and his wife, Kellae, returned to Rexburg. They have been together for 35 years, after meeting on a blind date. He currently serves as the elders quorum president of his ward.

Thompson is not immune to getting nervous or anxious before giving a talk. He will keep mints in his pockets to pop in his mouth or he will cross his legs.

The inspiration for his talk comes from his father. Thompson’s father typed up his talks and spiral bound them to give to his kids. Thompson was going through and reading one of the talks and felt that the information needed to be shared again. As he was going through it, he modernized the talk and made it his own.

“Spiritual apathy is almost like a laziness,” Thompson said. “We just become too comfortable in the warm water… The time has come where we can no longer sit and simmer; it’s time to turn the heat up.”

Thompson hopes to reiterate the important things we all need to be doing to live a celestial life. The pandemic has created spiritual challenges for many people, but his talk is full of information that can help lead students in the right direction.

“It’s an individual thing. We can’t drag everybody around; so, it’s gotta be you,” Thompson said.