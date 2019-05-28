Devotional preview: Morris Christensen

Sharing is caring!











Morris Christensen, a Ricks college alumnus and student activities advisor, is preparing to speak at devotional May 28.

As a native of Ashton, Idaho, he made the decision with the support of his family to stay local and raise his family in BYU-Idaho territory.

Christensen has worked in the same position for the past 16 years and enjoys being involved with Student Activities.

As an advisor, Christensen works with students to administer the student activities program and make sure there’s a broad range of activities for the student body.

Christensen said he felt overwhelmed after being invited to speak in devotional because it’s a big deal to him. He was hesitant to accept at first and struggled with what he would say in his talk.

Eventually, Christensen chose to focus his remarks on holding fast to the gospel to make it through a crisis of faith. He realized that he wants students to learn and think about this topic while at devotional because he has felt the importance of it in his own life.

In his experience, “friends and family…have chosen to step away from the gospel and that has been hard…to watch,” Christensen said. He wants his message to strengthen students.

He asks students to respond to the following question that he posted on the discussion page. “Think of a time when you had a crisis of faith. During this period of your life, how did you ‘hold fast’ to the word of God, your covenants, or the Savior?”

This question helped him to focus on some of the thoughts he had and what he wants students to feel and remember as they are preparing for devotional.

“I think that everybody, at different times in their lives, has a crisis of faith…and the thing that I wanted people to see is that everyone struggles,” Christensen said. “There’s not anybody out there that doesn’t. I wanted people to see that we’re all in the same boat. People have held fast, regardless of what’s going on in their lives, they can do it.”

In response to his own question, he shared what he feels is important to remember when having a crisis of faith.

“We’re here to serve God and serve others, and I think that you’ve got to remember that, and you’ve got to keep a perspective of what this is all about,” Christensen said.

Despite Christensen’s nerves about the upcoming devotional, he said he wants students to have a personal resolve and hold fast to the word of God, the covenants and the Savior. Students need to stick with it regardless of what happens in their lives, and he believes they can do it.