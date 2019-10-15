Devotional preview: Perfecting perfect

Janine Gilbert, an English faculty member, is speaking at devotional October 15. It is the first time Gilbert has ever spoken at devotional.

“It’s nerve-wracking, but it’s also exciting,” Gilbert said.“It’s been a good opportunity to reflect and think about gospel principles again.”

Gilbert has lived in Idaho for most of her life. She has a master’s degree in English and a bachelor’s degree in film.

Believing many people struggle with perfectionism and the feeling of being complete, Gilbert wants students to understand that it is okay to not be perfect.

Gilbert said students can prepare for this talk by reflecting on where they are right now with their progress and how the Atonement of Christ can help them progress.

Another way to prepare is to visit the discussion board in Canvas where Gilbert poses the question, “What does it mean to be a work in progress?”