Devotional preview: Receiving revelation

Sister Kimberly Thueson is originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, and now lives in St. Anthony, Idaho. With her husband, she has a combined family of four daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren. She loves learning, literature and thunderstorms.

Her devotional remarks will be framed around the discussion board question, “How do you receive revelation in your life when you need it?” Sister Thueson has put much thought into picking her topic of choice for next week’s address.

“As I initially started considering topics for my talk, I tried to keep my mind open to every option,” Sister Thueson said. “One of the ideas that came easily and felt right was President Nelson’s emphasis on personal revelation. I feel that the Spirit guided my ideas to that focus after pondering many other topics.”

Several students have shared their thoughts about receiving personal revelation in the discussion board thread.

“I receive revelation by feeling positive about choices I have made,” said Bridget Mattson, a discussion board participant. “I receive answers through other people, the scriptures, general conference talks, or impressions. These are confirmed by the Spirit as answers to my prayers. I have been amazed that when I have asked for direction and sought answers to my questions, my answers have come in a variety of ways.”

In an email interview, Sister Thueson revealed a few additional ways students can participate in and prepare for her spiritual message.

“I recommend that the students prepare for devotional by spending time with the scriptures and praying that the Spirit will speak to them so that they can hear what the Lord wants them to know beyond what is going to be said,” Sister Thueson said.

She also provided words of encouragement for all students in their busy lives, especially those who find it hard to create opportunities to receive personal revelation.

“I remember being a college student; it is a wonderful time of life despite the stresses and struggles,” Sister Thueson said. “It is worth it.”

Sister Thueson’s full talk titled “Cardboard Connections and the Doorway to Heaven” can be viewed next Tuesday online.