Devotional preview: Remembering why

James Gordon will speak on the importance of remembering during the Oct. 22 devotional in the BYU-Idaho Center.

As director of student success and retention, Gordon interacts with and helps create plans to assist students in succeeding at the university.

Gordon explained that he was excited to teach students the importance of remembering.

“We have covenanted to remember the Savior, and that is the only way that we’ll be able to progress on our journey back to Heavenly Father, to keep that covenant and remember the Savior as we go through our daily lives,” Gordon said. “I think that’s an important message for people to hear.”

For more information about the devotional, and to purchase tickets for the after-devotional luncheon, visit the BYU-Idaho Devotionals page here.