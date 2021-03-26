Devotional Preview: Robert Tueller to speak on testimony building

Robert Tueller, a music professor at BYU-Idaho, will speak at the upcoming Tuesday devotional.

Tueller was educated at Utah State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in music. Tueller also earned a master’s degree in instrumental conducting and later pursued his doctorate degree in early music performance from the University of Southern California.

Tueller has served in various church callings such as bishop, gospel doctrine teacher and primary pianist. He has been working at BYU-I since its establishment as a four-year institution in 2001. Currently, Tueller directs the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, University Baroque Ensemble and cello studies.

In preparation for next week’s devotional address, he invited students to ponder the following question: “What specific things do you do on a regular basis to build your testimony?”

Tueller chose this question because it resonates with him both in gospel and work settings.

In response to this guiding question on the discussion board, many students have listed fasting, prayer, scripture study and even journal writing as tools they use for testimony building.

“Every evening I write in my journal and I try to include my testimony–building experiences of the day,” said Clark Lane Atkins, a discussion board contributor. “At first, it would be just a couple lines. Now I take up most of the page! It helps open up my eyes to just how abundantly God’s hand is in my life.”

In addition to pondering the devotional question, Tueller recommended students take a closer look at the following excerpt from 2 Nephi 28:30.

“For behold, thus saith the Lord God: I will give unto the children of men line upon line, precept upon precept, here a little and there a little; and blessed are those who hearken unto my precepts, and lend an ear unto my counsel, for they shall learn wisdom.”

This excerpt illustrates how wisdom is gained step by step and action by action. Tueller’s talk titled “Building Testimony: Steady and Strong” will go into more depth about the relation between this verse and building testimony. Video and audio access to his devotional address will be available beginning March 30 on the BYU-I devotionals page.