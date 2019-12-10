Devotional Preview: Running to the Lord

Brent Ashcraft, the Auxiliary Services Business Officer for BYU-Idaho, will be addressing students on Tuesday, December 10th. The topic of his address is “Run heartily to the Lord.”

According to the BYU-Idaho website, Aschcraft was born in Rexburg and “earned an associate degree in consumer electronics from Ricks College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from BYU.”

With his address, Ashcraft hopes to give students confidence that as long as they are trying, their efforts are enough for the Lord.

In preparation for his devotional, Ashcraft invites students to ponder the following question, “What does it mean to you to run heartily, as to the Lord?”

“Running shows an indication of making an effort towards a goal and heartily is the attitude and the feeling that you have while you’re running,” Ashcraft said.

Students can share their insights to the question in the devotional discussion board.