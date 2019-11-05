Devotional Preview: Speaking about the Spirit, with the Spirit

Devotional speaker Garth Miller, the physical sciences and engineering associate dean, was inspired by a fellow left-handed engineer: Elder Richard G. Scott.

Miller said he has always enjoyed learning from Elder Richard G. Scott and enjoyed the Spirit-centered talks Elder Scott often gave.

In preparation for his devotional, Miller listened to Elder Scott’s talks given in the past thirty years. He also felt inspired after reviewing President Nelson’s first talk as a prophet, which centered around being able to recognize and receive personal revelation.

“When I looked at those two things, I really thought that was something we need to do,” Miller said.

He explained he has been seeking the guidance of the Spirit to help him focus on how students can better seek the Spirit’s direction in their own lives.

“You feel a little bit of a weight to make sure that you do your part to be in-tune with the Spirit so that you can be an instrument to help bring a message and will be positive and uplifting,” Miller said.

Miller said being a father to ten children has also shown him the importance of having a trustworthy source to help make decisions.

“Watching the decisions they’ve made in their lives, (I’ve seen) how critical it is to make sure you know that there’s someone you can trust to help make those choices,” he said.

Miller has also incorporated student responses from the devotional discussion board, where he asked the question, “What can you do to enhance your capacity to be led by the Spirit to make correct decisions in your life?”

He said he has enjoyed reading the responses to his question.

“It’s fun to see things through the eyes of a college student,” Miller said. “They have certain things on their minds right now, and that’s who I’m really aiming to help.”

He believes the topic has a special connection to young adults.

“Especially as a student, there are so many decisions you have to make,” Miller said. “Maybe before college, students feel like they haven’t had a lot of autonomy in making those choices and now you’re being asked to make choices with eternal consequences.”

He aims to rely on the Spirit to educate listeners through his talk.

“I’ll do adequate preparation and leave the rest in the Lord’s hands,” he said.

Miller hopes his talk will help students connect more deeply with the Spirit.

“A lot of it is just learning and trusting so we’ve got the confidence to make the right decisions,” he said.

This week’s devotional will be available on the BYU-I Devotionals webpage.