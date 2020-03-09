Devotional Preview: Teaching students to listen

Ben Fryar, Institutional Research & Assessment Managing Director, will be speaking to students during the May 10 devotional.

His talk is titled The Power of Listening and will focus on how active listening empowers oneself and strengthens their relationships.

“Listening can be an important skill that helps us move out of complexity and towards understanding,” Fryar said.

Fryar is a native of Portland but moved to Soda Springs, Idaho with his family during his senior year of high school. He later served a mission in the Germany, Hamburg mission. In 2000, he married Katie Palmer. They now have six children.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University and graduate degrees from Brigham Young University and Utah State University, he began his career as a seminary teacher in St. George, Utah. He began working at BYU-Idaho in 2012.

“I love working with a group of people who are students and full-time employees who are just so dedicated … and are focused so much on building our brothers and sisters,” Fryar said.

Fryar’s address is divided into three different categories of listening. The first is listening to oneself.

“So often we pray asking what job should I take, what should I major in and who should I marry and all these big decisions,” Fryar said. “Be willing and able to have the courage to do what you as a child of God and as a person with agency wants out of life.”

The second category he acknowledges is listening to one’s peers.

Fryar emphasized the importance of attentively listening to one’s coworkers and peers. He noted the difference it can make in relationships and how it can bring a group of people closer together.

The third category addresses listening to the Spirit.

Prophets have expressed repeatedly their earnest desire for individuals to learn to listen to the Spirit.

“I sometimes record meetings that I’m in,” Fryar said. “A lot of the time, we’re talking about really complicated things, and I miss things and I have to go back and re-listen to what we were talking about.”

In these reflective moments, Fryar sometimes finds himself berating his past self for talking too much and listening too little. Moments like this have led him to the topic for this devotional.

“What I hope is that students will have more courage to act as agents in the revelatory process and recognize that your voice matters,” Fryar said.

He also hopes that his talk will help with group project efficiency. He sees a broad spectrum of students who come from different backgrounds and cultures at BYU-I. He hopes they will learn to listen to each other and to see things from a different perspective.

“How tragic is it when we bring a group like that together and we don’t listen enough to take advantage of all the expertise and the goodness of that group of people?” Fryar asked.

The week 10 devotional discussion board is now open for students to respond to Fryar’s prompt and prepare for the upcoming devotional.