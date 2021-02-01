Devotional preview: “The best self-help” with Erin Bennion

BYU-Idaho Nursing Department Chair Erin Bennion will address students on the topic of self-help during this week’s Tuesday devotional.

Bennion received her doctorate in nursing from the University of Phoenix and has worked as a nurse for 20 years. Within the nursing field, she has learned to help people who are in places of need. Her experience as a nurse is important to her perspective on self-help methods.

In the pre-devotional discussion board, Bennion asked students to answer the following question: “When you are having a rough time, what is your best form of self-help?”

Bennion said she would like for students to learn to look outside of the “primary answers” when answering the guiding devotional question. She hopes students can look deep into themselves and use discussion board participation as an opportunity to express specific ways they personally have seen effective in getting self-help.

Jacque Tenney, a discussion board commenter, responded to Bennion’s question saying, “When I go through tough times, I tend first to cry and then ponder the situation. I often will seek prayer and study the scriptures. I will then try to remember what my mother always told me, and that was that ‘this too shall pass.’ Then, I try to think about what lessons I can learn from them and then go out and get ice cream.”

Tenney’s comment reflects her efforts to recognize both secular and spiritual resources for help. Bennion also intends to specifically elaborate on different sources for help, self-growth and individual adaptation in her talk to inform students on where they can turn to better handle difficult situations in the future.

“I think you get better at adapting and learning and figuring things out,” Bennion said. “Really that’s what this talk is about: some of the things I have learned about how to pick yourself up when life gets really hard.”

As a self-proclaimed introvert, Bennion expressed both eagerness to share her message and reservation to speak to so many young students.

“I would just love for students to be able to, in their darkest moment when you feel like ‘I am miserable’ and life is really, really hard, to have the ability to look outside themselves and look outside of their situation at somebody else to help somebody else because that is eventually what’s gonna pull them out,” Bennion said.

Students can watch Sister Bennion’s devotional message on the BYU-Idaho website.