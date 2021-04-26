Devotional Preview: The stones of the gospel

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, the First Counselor in the North America Central Area Seventy Presidency, and his wife, Sister Carol Wong, will give their BYU-Idaho devotional addresses on April 27. The devotional will be broadcast on BYU-I’s website at 11:30 a.m.

The Wongs grew up in Hong Kong, China. They first met at work, where Sister Wong introduced the gospel to Elder Wong. Elder Wong took the missionary discussions and was baptized in 1982.

They were married a little over a year later in the Laie Hawaii Temple and have since welcomed four children and five grandchildren into their family.

In his talk, “22 Stones,” Elder Wong will discuss how the gospel can aid in the planning, preparation and endurance of life.

In her talk, “Testimony,” Sister Wong will emphasize the importance of general conference messages and developing a study plan to better incorporate their teachings into everyday-life.

On the BYU-I discussion board, the Wongs asked, “Twenty-two stones prepared the bother of Jared and David who slew Goliath to accomplish the Lord’s purposes. What are important stones in your life?”

Verona Johnson, a BYU-I student, first addressed the brother of Jared in her response.

“The Brother of Jared created the stones so God could touch them and they would provide light on their journey,” Johnson said. “There are several things that provide light in my life. My testimony of Jesus Christ and His atonement on my behalf are a light to me. The truths taught so plainly in the Book of Mormon are a comfort and light to me. When I pray each morning and feel my Heavenly Father close to me, it provides light to me on my journey.”

Johnson then addressed the stones David used to slay Goliath and compared them to her own life.

“The stones David chose were to be used as a weapon and a defense,” Johnson said. “My covenants with God are like these smooth stones in my life. Because I have made covenants and try to keep them, I am promised the gift of the Holy Ghost. The spirit can warn, comfort and inspire me as I walk the path of my life. I can draw on the power of my covenants to combat the temptations of Satan.”

Another BYU-I student, Christine Jackson, listed scriptures, general conference talks, devotionals, journaling, prayer and personal revelations as “stones” in her life.

“Each of these things is a weapon that I can use to confront and overcome the adversary and the trials that I face every day,” Jackson said. “Any one of these things provides me with some strength against my weaknesses; but combining all these ‘stones’ together allows me to overcome so many temptations and hurdles in my life.”