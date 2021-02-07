Devotional Preview: What does Christ think of you?

Paul Roberts, the associate dean of the Department of Sociology and Social Work, will give a devotional address on Feb. 9.

Roberts graduated from BYU where he majored in social work. He later received his Ph.D. in instructional design from Idaho State University. According to his BYU-Idaho faculty biography, he is interested in mental health, child welfare and treatment planning.

Every devotional speaker has the opportunity to pose a question to students on the Canvas weekly devotional discussion board. Roberts asked students to ponder and respond to the questions: What do you think Christ thinks of you? Why do you think that?

Roberts had a lot of pondering and praying to do while preparing for his address. He referred to it as a growing experience.

“I’ve had some neat spiritual experiences as I’ve put my thoughts together and have gained some pretty powerful insights as to how life works,” Roberts said.

In the discussion board, Roberts included three scriptures for students to read before his devotional. They are Doctrine and Covenants 101:3,9 and Isaiah 62:5.

“I think that they give us a glimpse of maybe what the Savior does think of us,” Roberts said.

Doctrine and Covenants 101:3 inspired many comments on the discussion board. It reads:

“Verily I say unto you, notwithstanding their sins, my bowels are filled with compassion towards them. I will not utterly cast them off; and in the day of wrath I will remember mercy.”

Janean Morse, a current student at BYU-I, responded to the discussion board with personal insights she received while reading these verses.

“As Christians, we often think of the wrong we do and how that will be addressed by our Savior, but have you ever thought about the good and how He’ll address that?” Morse wrote. “I can think of no higher praise than the acceptance and acknowledgment that our Savior will give to each of us.”

Roberts’ will further discuss the Savior’s view of us in his devotional. He has a specific goal and take away for students who hear his address.

“I want them to come away as seekers of true principles of life when I’m done with the devotional,” Roberts said.