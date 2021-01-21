Devotional: Receiving light during difficult circumstances

LaNae H. Poulter, the university scheduling manager, encouraged BYU-Idaho students to take their past experiences, present dilemmas and despairing future challenges to the Lord during devotional on Jan. 19.

While adjusting to the global pandemic, Poulter sought refuge in the Jacob Spori Building art gallery. An oil painting depicting the brother of Jared and the sixteen stones caught her attention.

In the image, the brother of Jared inquired of the Lord how to light the sixteen stones as he prepared for a voyage across the sea. In return, the Lord asked what Jared would have Him do.

“During this global pandemic, many are experiencing trials and difficult times similar to the brother of Jared,“ Poulter explained. “Perhaps enrolling at BYU-Idaho during a global pandemic feels a bit like embarking in a barge on unchartered, wind-tossed seas. Perhaps you sense problems and discouragements.”

Just as the brother of Jared presented his stones to the Lord, Poulter suggested students can present the Lord with their own past, present and future burdens.

Poulter encouraged students to rely on the Lord to bring light to their trials.

“What is it you would have the Lord do for you?” Poulter asked. “Do you have faith to see the Lord’s hand reaching forth to bring you light one stone at a time?”

Even during the uncertainty of a global pandemic, Poulter said the Lord can provide light and hope.

“Blessed power, peace and comfort can come even in times of great turmoil,” Poulter said.

She suggested that as students study the scriptures, pray and keep covenants, they can come to the Lord with their own unique “sixteen stones” and ask for help.

“Take time to ponder upon your past, present and future,” Poulter said. “As you mold and collect stones of experience throughout your life, may you have faith the Lord will touch them one by one to give you light.”