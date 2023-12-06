Roger Nichols spoke at Devotional on Tuesday about change for the last devotional of the semester.

Nichols started his address by giving a personal example of hair loss as change. He spoke about a friend who told him to get married before he lost all of his hair, and that friend turned out to be his wife.

“New, uncharted roads are destined to be on the path of your life’s journey,” said Nichols. “But that’s okay, because you’re here in this life to change. To be different than you were before.”

He continued by talking about change as a way to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“Being resistant to change can prevent you from developing spiritually. It can also lead to increased stress and anxiety because change is often accompanied by uncertainty and the unknown,” Nichols said, “… By embracing change, you can position yourself to take advantage of opportunities to draw closer to the Lord and to thrive in an ever-increasingly wicked world.”

Nichols then defined different types of changes using a few variables: Big and small changes we encounter and the amount of control we have over a situation.

Big changes with little control were Nichols’ first point of focus.

“These external changes can be difficult to navigate, as they often require you to adapt to new situations quickly and without warning,” Nichols said. “However, they can also be opportunities for growth and resilience, as they force you to develop deep faith and reliance on the Lord.”

The second thing Nichols focused on was small changes that could be controlled.

“Although small, these types of changes can have a large impact,” Nichols said. “The small and simple changes we make over time can help us get to where the Lord wants us to be.”

While the big changes that cannot be controlled may require more action, small changes that can be controlled are more likely to be looked over.

“When opportunities to make changes by small means present themselves the natural man is lazy, slothful, and waits around for someone to tell them what to do,” Nichols said. “Because of this lack of action and faith no positive change ever happens.”

Nichols left the audience with an invitation.

“My invitation to you is to seek strength through Jesus Christ to overcome the natural man or woman and let changes in your life take you where the Lord wants you to go and who he wants you to become,” Nichols said.

Students took Nichol’s words to heart.

“It helped me learn that change is good, and Heavenly Father wants me to make good changes in my life so that I can learn and grow,” said Maurenalinn Frank, a child development major.

Similarly, another student found that change could be good.

“I learned that even though change may be hard, it brings growth and blessings and helps us to become more like the Savior,” said Ashley Beck, a sophomore studying nursing.

Devotional has finished for the Fall 2023 semester, but it will return for the Winter semester. To watch past devotionals click here.