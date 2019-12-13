DEVOTIONAL: Run heartily, as to the Lord

Brent Ashcraft, the auxiliary services business officer, encouraged students to participate in the Lord’s plans on Tuesday, Dec.10.

Ashcraft quoted Paul’s first epistle to the Corinthians, which refers to running a race. “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all… So run that ye may attain…And, whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.”

Ashcraft refers to this race as the “race of eternity” that everyone signed up for when they chose God’s plan.

“This was to be a race that would never ever be forgotten, and the reward for finishing was beyond our fondest dreams,” Ashcraft said. “We all signed up for the race with great anticipation and high expectations. We could hardly wait to prove that we would make good choices, be wise and run hard. “

Ashcraft found through personal experience that one way he can stay on track for the spiritual race is by keeping his thoughts in line with God’s plan.

He explained that as a teenager, he was slacker. All he wanted to do was have fun and not commit to anything, which caused him to pay little attention to church and school. When both his young men’s leader and a teacher at school called him out to better himself, he started to think about how he could improve.

During that time, he didn’t know if the church was true but decided to commit to become a better person and find out for himself if the Church was true. Throughout the next few months, he read the scriptures, pondered, prayed and had faith in God. He soon had an undeniable confirmation that the church was true.

“I felt like I had begun running in the race of life,” Ashcraft said.

During this time, Ashcraft experienced how thoughts can change the course of your moods. He explained that while he was tilling a field with a tractor, his thoughts began to drift into meaningless things. Soon he found himself in a depressed mood and had to make a conscious effort to fight off the negative feelings to replace them with positive ones.

He found it was a mental battle, but soon good feelings replaced the bad and his mood improved. As he marveled at how thoughts can change our perspective, he came up with a poem titled, “Thoughts.”

“Thoughts are kind of special things,

They can make me laugh or cry or sing,

There are two effects, either good or bad,

One makes me happy the other makes me sad.

I must be careful that the thought,

Will make me happy and if not,

I’ll erase and replace it with the right.

For if I do, I will win the fight.

I can win! – Yes, I can, to myself I must say, then I’ll be happy every day.”

Ashcraft closed by explaining that focusing on the good things in life brings gratitude for what we have and for God’s love for us. Then, we will be willing to participate in the race back to Him.

“In the race of life, our ultimate goal is eternal life and can only be obtained by coming unto Christ,” Ashcraft said. “To ‘run heartily, as to the Lord,’ is to make a sincere effort to keep the first and great commandment, which is ‘Thou shalt love the Lord.'”