DEVOTIONAL: Six ways to listen

In his devotional address on March 10, Ben Fryar, Managing Director of Institutional Research, spoke to students about the importance of listening deeply.

“I chose this topic because I believe listening deeply helps us progress and become more like our Heavenly Father,” Fryar said.

Throughout his address, Fryar shared different ways to listen and how listening can impact those being heard. Here are some of the ways he suggested students can listen more deeply:

1. Listen to your own voice

Fryar began by sharing a drawing of a line. On the left side, the line is coiled and messy, creating a massive mess of scribbles. However, as the line moves to the left, it slowly calms and turns into one straight, horizontal line. He related this line to our lives, sometimes being on the left, in chaos; sometimes on the right, enjoying the calm; and other times in the middle, having worked through a lot and still pushing forward.

“Agency and listening to your own voice can be an important way to move from the left, over to the right side of our drawing,” Fryar said.

According to Fryar, learning to listen to your own voice allows you to experience more peace and become like our Heavenly Father.

“Heavenly Father knows how to handle a fork in the road,” Fryar said. “If I wanted to become more like Him, then I needed to get better at making decisions.”

Fryar spoke of the importance of seeking inspiration when making such decisions and addressed a concern many students have of being able to recognize the spirit.

“Some people wonder, ‘how do I know if a thought is from the Holy Ghost, or if it’s just me?'” Fryar said. “I don’t worry so much about that now. I’d suggest that’s it’s okay if it’s you because your voice matters.”

2. Listen in groups

“When we work in groups, we shouldn’t operate as if we’re just a collection of solos,” Fryar said. “There are issues of timing, tone and harmony that we need to be conscious of; it requires careful listening. Sometimes you’ll carry the melody, and sometimes you’ll be a supporting voice.”

3. Listen and ignore the parts that don’t matter

In the Book of Mormon, Moroni writes to Pahoran both in anger and in need of his help. However, instead of responding to that rebuke, Pahoran focused on the important message Moroni sent asking for stability in the government and resources on the front lines, which were needed as soon as possible.

“He could have wasted time feeling wounded,” Fryar said. “But Pahoran didn’t justify, defend or posture, he listened for what was important and worked towards that. Sometimes when you’re working in a group, you have to ignore the parts that don’t matter. This kind of listening can require a great deal of humility.”

Ignoring the “parts that don’t matter” could include ignoring hurtful comments to push forward for a larger purpose.

4. Listen with your heart

“The majority of interpersonal communication is nonverbal,” Fryar said. “This means the ears and the eyes are required to be a good listener. I believe the heart should also be involved.”

Fryar shared the experience of his brother Justin and his wife Amber as Justin went back to school. While Justin never specifically asked for things to help in this venture, Amber noticed and served him.

“She listened in the sense that she observed what was going on,” Fryar said. “She listened by seeing he was experiencing the turmoil on the left of the drawing.”

From there, she was able to take actions that would help lift his spirit and help him move forward.

5. Listen as an act of compassion

Fryar shared a few examples of listening with compassion from the life of Jesus Christ. He spoke of how what people need sometimes is someone to simply listen.

“Part of the way we become more like our Heavenly Father is learning to listen to others as an expression of compassion and as a way to relieve suffering through the chaotic, dissonant parts of life,” Fryar said.

He shared how prayer is an invitation from our Father in Heavenly to pour out our hearts and be listened to.

Fryar shared a statement from Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese monk and peace activist, who said, “Deep listening is the kind of listening that can help relieve the suffering of another person. You can call it compassionate listening. You listen with only one purpose: to help him or her to empty his heart.”

6. Listen for perspective

Fryar spoke of how it is in the struggle — in the wrestle with God — that we can progress and gain perspective.



“I’m learning that if we listen holistically, guidance from heaven will sometimes come in the form of a broader or more accurate understanding of the big picture rather than a specific solution to a specific problem,” Fryar said.

To read Fryar’s full address, visit the BYU-Idaho devotionals webpage.