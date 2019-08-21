Devotional speaker gives small steps to becoming who we need to become

During Tuesday’s devotional, Renee Christensen, Student Support coordinator, shared her thoughts and experiences related to “Becoming Who Heavenly Father Needs Us to Become.”

Christensen found some inspiration to work towards the person Heavenly Father needed her to be when she attended her “all-time hero” Sheri Dew’s book signing. When she read the words left by Dew in the newly signed book, Christensen felt that words were exactly what she needed to hear: “To Renee, with love and complete confidence in you!”

“That brief message helped me to start to focus on who I was, not who I thought I was,” Christensen said. “I started praying to know what I was supposed to be doing with my life, who did Heavenly Father need me to become. I started reading my scriptures with intent, praying for understanding, and studying conference talks. I started to put real energy into those things I had been doing all along but now with more purpose.”

Christensen attributes the small steps—”faithfully reading our scriptures, faithfully and earnestly saying our prayers, attending the temple, accepting and fulfilling callings, stepping out of our comfort zone, and stretching ourselves by doing difficult things”— as part of becoming who Heavenly Father wants his children to become.

When Samantha Carey, one of Christensen’s students, was invited to share her thoughts, she spoke of the results of “faithfully and earnestly saying our prayers.

“I know that (Heavenly Father) has sent many individuals to answer my prayers,” Carey said. “I just hope I can do the same for others. This a huge driving factor in my life.”

One piece of service advice Carey has personally implemented is the practice of praying every day to be someone’s answer to a prayer. Carey said this practice has made her life so much better.

This idea of service also stuck out to Briannah Blanchard, a junior studying art.

“I just realized that I’ve been caught up in being so busy,” Blanchard said “I realized that I’ve been focusing a lot more on myself than serving. I really liked that friendly reminder that as we serve others, we will be happier and the people around us will be happier. We’ll just, overall, be following God’s plan better, and we’ll be blessed for it.”

Christensen ended her devotional talk with her testimony and reminded the students that through Christ everyone can become more than they think they are capable of.

“I know that Heavenly Father has more for me to accomplish, and through Jesus Christ, our Savior, I can become who I was sent on earth to become,” Christensen said.