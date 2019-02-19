Devotional speaker shares 3 tips for battling Satan’s traps

Sharing is caring!











Devotional comic by Maddy RobbNick Rammell woke up early on Feb. 19, thoughts of his upcoming devotional address floating through his mind. As he prayed, a thought come to his mind: “Don’t feed them cookies.”

This thought reminded Rammell of his childhood, when he could take a chocolate chip cookie, place it between two pieces of white bread and eat it like a sandwich.

“If my address today feels like the equivalent of a chocolate chip cookie sandwiched between two pieces of white bread, please come back next week,” Rammell said at the beginning of his talk.

Rammell, who is the Title IX coordinator, spoke of the “decade of decision” that college students face and that he only recently left himself. He spoke of three lessons he had learned about making decisions:

The tree of life grows from tiny seeds of belief

Rammell reminded the audience that faith is not a perfect knowledge of things, but that patience and virtue are essential to growing our own trees of life.

“Don’t lose faith on your path,” he said.

He pointed out that much of the information on the internet is incorrect or not deep enough.

“Having more information at your fingertips will make no difference if it’s all shallow.”

There will come a time when we will not survive without the Holy Ghost

Satan tries to keep the Spirit away from us by enticing us to commit little sins, Rammell sad. These little sins lead us to withdraw ourselves from the Spirit.

“Christ didn’t let the demands of the day crowd out the time he had with God,” he said.

He shared a slightly modified version of the song “If The Savior Stood Beside Me”:

If the Savior sat beside me, would I view the things I view?

Would I text and snap and swipe and post and “like” the things I do?

Can I hear the Spirit whisper through my headphones or TV?

Would I be anxious if the Savior scrolled through my phone’s history?

No one can be valiant for you

Many of us were noble and great in the premortal life, but we don’t have to commit “big” sins to keep us from being great in this life. Rammell sent out a call especially to returned missionaries, to “pray harder, worker harder and be obedient,” and reminded them that missionary work does not end when the tag comes off.

Rammell said our covenant relationships with God require certain things from us, such as obedience and faith.

Even before his devotional began, Rammell engaged students on the devotional discussion board. He asked, “With so many things competing for your time and attention, and so many challenges pressing down upon you, what do you do to remain focused on that which is essential?”

One student said she had been watching too many YouTube videos. Eventually, she realized she didn’t have to cut YouTube out of her life, but she did need to focus on Christ more.

A different student has personal councils with herself every week, putting together a personal inventory of her essentials. Yet another student talked about the value of daily scripture reading to put God first.

A student, a convert to the Church who thought serving a mission was essential for him, received inspiration that his mission should start with his family, who are not members.

“Since then I have been taught in a much stronger manner that families are central to the plan,” the student wrote. “Missionary work is important and matters a great deal, but the phrase does not state ‘Missionary work is central to the plan of salvation’, it’s families. … My mission was and will forever be with my family.”

One other response said, “I know that, when I put God first, He makes the rest of my time more productive.”

Next week’s devotional speakers will be Elder Joaquin E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy, and Sister Renee Costa. Their devotional discussion board says, “Sister Costa and I are looking forward to being with you. The theme of our message is things we wish we had known when we were in college. Tell us things you wish you had known before coming to college.”