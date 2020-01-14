DEVOTIONAL: Start your semester back to school with the Eyrings

For the first devotional of the semester, President and Sister Henry J. Eyring will teach students how to build their testimonies and exercise faith throughout their trials on Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Students can prepare by sharing their comments on the devotional discussion board, where the Eyrings encourage students to post things they have done to strengthen their testimonies.

“Persistent faith in the Savior’s church produces peace and confidence that can’t be shaken by scoffers and trials,” said President Eyring in a devo promo video. “It allows us to be patient with the gospel knowledge we have now.”

Ashley Cornwell, a freshman studying business management, hadn’t gone to devotional during the majority of her first semester but looks forward to hearing the Eyrings speak.

“I actually haven’t heard the Eyrings talk yet,” Cornwell said. “I ended up just going to the last devotional and I was really sad I hadn’t gone before because it was really good. It was weird because it was exactly what I needed to hear in that moment and I was like, ‘wow, I really should have been going to these all semester long.’ I’m really happy because now my schedule works out better, so I’m really excited to hear what they have to say.”

Students can attend devotional to receive a spiritual message from a different assigned faculty member or church leader each week.

“Devotional has always been a good place where I can go to receive a good spiritual boost for the week,” said Tanner Bushman, a freshman studying business management. “It’s a great place to receive revelation for your life and for things you have questions about. If you come prepared, then you can receive answers you’re looking for.”

Students can also purchase tickets for the devotional lunch with the Eyrings for $3 as well as view past and upcoming speakers on the devotional section of the university website.