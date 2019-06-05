Devotional: Strengthening relationships with God and others

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency, spoke at devotional about love.

“Love is the greatest motivator,” Aburto said. “The love Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ has for us explains why we are here … and why we will be reunited with our heavenly parents.”

She continued to talk about the importance of love and how we’ve been commanded of God to love each other.

Quoting Matthew 22: 36-39, Aburto said:

“Master, which is the great commandment in the law?

“Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.

“This is the first and great commandment.

And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”

Aburto continued to explain how to cultivate divine relationships. She gave a five-step process.

1. Follow the example of Jesus Christ.

2. Repent and minister.

3. Get out of your shell.

4. Be an active participant in priesthood quorums and relief society.

5. Pray for the love and be patient.

Aburto gave examples for each step in the process. One of these examples included a personal story.

Aburto talked about wanting to pay tithing but not having a lot of money. She sat down with her friends and discussed her situation.

“You could feel the spirit,” Aburto said.

Each of her friends bore testimony to her about tithing, helping her own testimony.

“My friends did not judge me,” Aburto said. “They showed pure Christ-like love.”

She continued to explain how she followed her friends’ counsel and saw miracles occur as a result.

“Never underestimate the influence you have on your friends,” Aburto said. “That conversation with my friends was a turning point for me. They ministered to me and helped me turn closer to God.”

To view her full remarks or listen to her devotional visit the BYU-Idaho website.