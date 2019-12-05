DEVOTIONAL: Thy will be done

Brian Merrill, a humanities and philosophy professor, taught students to align their will with God in a devotional address on Dec. 3.

As a child, Merrill dreamed of being a cowboy. He watched his favorite cowboy movies, listened to old western music and collected toy guns to practice living his dream.

His interest in being a cowboy faded as he grew older. As Merril got older, he rotated between wanting to be a police officer, spy, scientist, astronaut or airline pilot.

Despite his constantly changing career goals, his parents focused on helping him grow as a person by teaching him to keep his covenants and be kind to his sisters. He learned to recognize the ways God directed him as he grew in his gospel knowledge.

“He put teachers and family members in my way who taught me by word and action about my Savior and His love for me,” Merrill said.

While Merrill was in college, he met his wife. Shortly after attending Oxford University, his wife found a faculty job opening at Rick’s College, and they began their life together at Ricks.

“Almost all the best things in life had come in the meantime, while I was planning my future, doing my thing and living my life in my way,” Merrill said. “Heavenly Father had other plans — doing His thing, gently leading me toward His life, His way.”

Merrill explained Heavenly Father is planning our lives back to Him as we live our lives. This may present a problem when God wills us to go in one direction and we plan to go in another.

The simple act of doing what is asked is not enough to be aligned with God’s plan. It is important to allow Him to be the director of our lives.

“This requires a mighty change of heart and this will not just happen to you in the meantime while you are just busy doing something else,” Merrill said. “This will require your earnest engagement.”

Merrill shared the value of having a mighty change of heart so our thoughts and actions can connect God’s will.

He feels pride is the greatest obstacle that we face while striving to change our ways. Pride centers on our self-will instead of God’s and does not allow change to happen in our hearts.

“We pit our will against God’s when we direct our pride toward God,” Merrill said. “It is in the spirit of ‘my will and not thine be done.'”

Merrill expressed that in the past he wanted everyone to look at him and marvel at how brilliant and amazing he was. Now, he understands how his thinking was childish.

“When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understand as a child and I thought as a child,” Merrill said. “When I was a man … I still spake as a child, understand as a child and thought as a child.”

