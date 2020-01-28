This story was contributed through Comm 240.

Brigham Young University-Idaho released a video encouraging students to attend or view Devotional every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

It begins by saying that when students participate in devotional, they will be uplifted and learn something that will help them.

Elder David A. Bednar said that devotionals “offer the entire BYU-Idaho community an opportunity to rest from the cares of everyday life. When we gather together… we may receive significant spiritual blessings.”

In the video, several BYU-Idaho students said that when they attend devotional, the spirit is always present, and there is a feeling of spiritual nourishment.

One devotional speaker said that if students attend devotional weekly, it will have a positive pattern in their lives.

The video concludes by inviting students to prepare themselves to be taught. They can do this by being ready to record spiritual impressions and feelings they have during devotional.

Watch the video here.