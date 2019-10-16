Devotional: We are a work in progress

Janine Gilbert, an English faculty member, spoke at devotional on the importance of having the patience to achieve perfection in ourselves.

She explained that everyone is a work in progress and perfection is not achieved now, but in the future. Patience is key to understanding that perfection comes slowly and through the help of God.

Gilbert expands upon the role of the adversary in our lives. She said he makes us believe there is no progress that we can achieve. He is the perfect example of impatience; he wanted to cheat the progress of man by guiding them through life without letting them choose.

“(The Adversary) wanted to cheat on the test of life—to provide everyone with the answers and create a revolving door that we could enter, do what we were told, and return again, just as we left, unchanged,” Gilbert said. “Heavenly Father never intended we remain unchanged.”

Gilbert referenced author Timothy Gallwey, particularly his analogy of a rose. The rose has the potential always to be a rose, even when it is a seed.

“The rose is a rose from the time it is a seed to the time it dies,” Gilbert said. “Within it, at all times, it contains its whole potential. It seems to be constantly in the process of change; yet at each stage, at each moment, it is perfectly all right as it is.”

She explains that seed will always have the potential to be a rose, even when the adversary tells it differently. With our Heavenly Father as the gardener, He will help us recognize the potential we have to grow.

Gilbert said even though many of us feel God’s love for us, we don’t always understand or accept it.

She told a story of when she had to trust her father to jump off a high rock. As her father kept telling her to trust him, she thought of every excuse not to jump. Finally, she jumped into her father’s arms and all was well.

“I think sometimes I do the same thing with Christ,” Gilbert said. “In life, the only way forward is to trust in Him.”

Gilbert instructed the congregation to write down their responses to the following statements:

1. Name a place where you have felt God’s love.

2. Describe a person who has shown you God’s love.

3. If God’s love were a song or a sound, it would be…

4. Name a specific way you have reached out for God’s love.

After some time passed, she showed on the screen some answers a BYU-Idaho student had put. Next, she showed sentence fragments that each response would fill in from the previous questions.

God’s love lives in __( first response) ___________.

It is _____ (second response) _________.

I hear it ___ (third response) _________________.

And feel it ___ (fourth response) ______________.

Gilbert explained that she had no doubt that everyone had a different answer to the questions she asked.

“The Lord ministers to us one by one,” Gilbert said. “Hopefully, in the process of reflecting on one place, one person, one sound, one-act, you’ve felt again His love for you. You are his work. I am his work. And we’re in progress.”