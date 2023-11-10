Chis Lowry, a psychology faculty member, will speak at Devotional on Tuesday.

Lowry has taught on BYU-Idaho’s campus since 1999, back when it was known as Ricks College.

Lowry will focus on gifts from heaven and the gift of the Holy Ghost during his speech. The discussion board for his Devotional address reflects the following questions:

— How has the gift of the Holy Ghost helped you?

— What do you do to invite the Holy Ghost to be with you?

Students have responded with their thoughts.

“The Holy Ghost has always prompted me when I’m going into danger,” commented Philip Adams. “Anytime I study (my) scriptures and pray I will (feel) the presence of the Holy Ghost in my life.”

Another student commented on how she keeps the spirit close.

“The gift of the Holy Ghost has been a blessing to help me grow and learn how to follow promptings and testify of truth,” commented Julie Gibb. “By watching how I spend my time, what put into my mind, and show curiosity regarding my feelings and thoughts, I have learned that the Holy Ghost can be my constant companion.”

To watch past Devotionals go to the BYU-I website.