Did anyone ask for a didgeridoo?

BYU-Idaho students will have the opportunity to explore different cultures and create musical instruments at the Native Musical Instrument Workshop on Feb. 13 between 6 and 9 p.m.

The first instrument students will make in the workshop is the didgeridoo, a wind instrument first invented by the indigenous people of Australia. The second instrument will a Paiute drum used by Native American tribes in North America.

According to the Didge Project, “The didgeridoo is a wind instrument made from hollow wood. The first didgeridoos, played by aboriginal peoples in northern Australia an estimated 40,000 years ago, were made from fallen eucalyptus branches that had been naturally hollowed out by termites.”

While didgeridoo’s were originally made from eucalyptus, didgeridoos are now commonly made from bamboo, agave and even PVC and ABS pipe.

“I would totally use one of those,” said Logan Hitchcock, a freshman studying exercise physiology. “I could wake up my roommates with it.”

For this activity, students will use ABS pipe and bee wax to make the didgeridoo.

A second instrument highlighted in the workshop will be the Paiute drum. Students will make the drum with a wood frame, cowhide, rawhide strings and leather.

“I learned how to make them at Rabbit Stick, a primitive skills gathering,” said Jason Thornton, activities advisor and ropes course manager. “We basically make the drums the same way as the natives did, except for the wood piece.”

The Paiute drums come from the Paiute tribes in North America. They were a central instrument in many of there cultural ceremonies and practices.

The event will take place in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center room 101. The $25 ticket for the event covers the materials needed to build the instruments. Students can purchase these tickets from the ticket office or the bookstore.